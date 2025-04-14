Thaksin to discuss Myanmar peace and US tariffs with Malaysian PM

“We will talk in a way that reflects the needs of most ASEAN countries — we require development, and we need substantial financial support from developed nations to strengthen our region,” he explained.

“I want him [Trump] to understand the importance of ASEAN, especially our region, which holds strategic significance for the US. I believe we will engage as partners rather than through bargaining.”

When asked whether he was familiar with Trump’s stance and that of his close associates, Thaksin confirmed that he knew most of them and had previously met individuals close to the US President.

He also expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to achieve a successful outcome in negotiations with the US, assuring that any resulting agreement would not impose a burden on the country.