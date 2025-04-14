Thaksin to discuss Myanmar peace and US tariffs with Malaysian PM

His comments came ahead of Anwar's official visit to Thailand on Thursday, April 17. Anwar currently holds the chair of ASEAN for this year.
Thaksin said the upcoming talks would focus on fostering peace in Myanmar and ASEAN’s collective role in negotiations with US President Donald Trump. However, he clarified that the discussions would not take the form of bargaining.
“We will talk in a way that reflects the needs of most ASEAN countries — we require development, and we need substantial financial support from developed nations to strengthen our region,” he explained.
“I want him [Trump] to understand the importance of ASEAN, especially our region, which holds strategic significance for the US. I believe we will engage as partners rather than through bargaining.”
When asked whether he was familiar with Trump’s stance and that of his close associates, Thaksin confirmed that he knew most of them and had previously met individuals close to the US President.
He also expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to achieve a successful outcome in negotiations with the US, assuring that any resulting agreement would not impose a burden on the country.
Thaksin also addressed the issue of arsenic contamination in the Kok River, which flows from Myanmar into the Ai River in Chiang Mai. He noted that Chiang Mai faces numerous challenges, including PM2.5 air pollution, cleanliness and cross-border conflicts, all of which require dialogue and cooperation.
“Thailand and Myanmar must engage in more discussions to address the impacts of narcotics, call centre scams, PM2.5 pollution, and arsenic contamination,” he added.
He said the Permanent Secretary of the Environment Ministry had been assigned to address the impact of water-related issues affecting people in Chiang Mai. Once the matter is brought to the government's attention, he assured, appropriate measures will be taken to resolve the problem.