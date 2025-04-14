DMR explains Krabi minor quake caused by Khlong Marui Fault

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has explained that the recent minor earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude in Krabi was caused by the Khlong Marui Fault.
The earthquake occurred at 2:27pm at a depth of 2 kilometres in Tambon Khlong Khema of Krabi’s Nuea Khlong district, about 7 kilometres northeast of the Nuea Khlong District Office and around 8 kilometres northwest of the Mueang District Office.
The DMR said the quake resulted from movement along the Khlong Marui Fault, which is classified as a left-lateral strike-slip fault.
The Khlong Marui Fault is a significant geological feature associated with seismic activity in the region. It stretches approximately 148 kilometres through:
The DMR noted that the earthquake was considered minor, and locals only felt light ground shaking with no reported damage.
Krabi Governor Angkoon Silathewakul said he had instructed the Krabi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to coordinate with district chiefs and local administrations to survey any possible damage caused by the minor quake.
He said it was reported that the tremor was felt at the Krabi Provincial Hall, Krabi Hospital, Nuea Khlong Hospital, and Krabi International Airport.
He added that district chiefs, village leaders, and officials from the Disaster Prevention Office would be dispatched to reassure local residents, explaining that the earthquake was only a minor one.