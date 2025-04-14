DMR explains Krabi minor quake caused by Khlong Marui Fault

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has explained that the recent minor earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude in Krabi was caused by the Khlong Marui Fault.

The earthquake occurred at 2:27pm at a depth of 2 kilometres in Tambon Khlong Khema of Krabi’s Nuea Khlong district, about 7 kilometres northeast of the Nuea Khlong District Office and around 8 kilometres northwest of the Mueang District Office.

The DMR said the quake resulted from movement along the Khlong Marui Fault, which is classified as a left-lateral strike-slip fault.