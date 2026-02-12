People’s Party “fourth line” figures tipped to step up as legal case looms and opposition role hardens

The lèse-majesté (Section 112) case involving 44 former Move Forward Party MPs is emerging as a major constraint for the People’s Party (PPLE)—often referred to as the “orange party”—and could shave its projected MP tally from the 2026 election by around two seats from the earlier estimate of 116-118 seats (roughly 85-87 constituency seats and at least 31 party-list seats).

With PPLE finishing second in the election, it is increasingly expected to take the role of opposition, with party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut tipped to become the opposition leader again.



NACC ruling and Supreme Court timeline

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously voted to substantiate allegations against the 44 former Move Forward MPs. The key accusation is that they intended to weaken protections for the monarchy—seen as failing to uphold Thailand’s system of democracy with the King as Head of State—and that this brought the office into disrepute.

The NACC is expected to forward the case and its opinion to the Supreme Court within 30 days, or by March 9, 2026, for further consideration.