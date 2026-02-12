Anutin orders anti-graft overhaul after Thailand’s CPI slips

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand’s score in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025 had fallen to 33 out of 100, placing the country 116th out of 182 worldwide, and ordered agencies to accelerate legal and administrative reforms to restore confidence.

Speaking at Government House, Anutin said a score of 33 was “quite low” and could be interpreted as reflecting high corruption and low transparency. He said he had asked the secretary-general of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) for clarification on the assessment and for recommendations on how Thailand could improve.

Anutin said being placed in the lower half of the global ranking was not a good sign, and he did not want the issue to become an obstacle that would cause foreigners to view Thailand negatively, particularly after the election. He said he had instructed the PACC and Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno to urgently prepare improvements to laws, procedures and regulations—ranging from legislation and ministerial regulations to decrees and potential new laws—to strengthen Thailand’s ability to prevent and suppress corruption.

He added that corruption was not only about paying money for convenience, but also about the broader system of approvals and permits, which he described as critical to building confidence among investors and businesses. He said the law intended to facilitate business operations must be enforced seriously, and there should be a dedicated unit responsible for the work.