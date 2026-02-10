Thailand slips to 116th in TI corruption index, score 33

On February 10, 2026, KRAC Corruption, a Chulalongkorn University page, shared the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), showing Thailand scored 33/100 and ranked 116th globally—below the world average of 42.

The index, released by Transparency International, placed Thailand 116th out of 182 countries and territories, down one spot from 2024 when it scored 34.

Global CPI highlights



Denmark ranked first with 89, followed by Finland with 88. Singapore placed third and remained ASEAN’s top performer with 84. New Zealand and Norway tied for fourth with 81, while Sweden and Switzerland tied for sixth with 80. Luxembourg and the Netherlands shared eighth place with 78, and Germany and Iceland were tied for 10th with 77.

TI’s analysis said Thailand (33) and Mongolia (31) remain low-scoring and have shown a steady downward trend since 2012. In Mongolia’s case, the decline was linked to weaker rule of law and accountability, alongside increasing restrictions on civic space.

The analysis noted that compared with 2024, Thailand’s CPI score fell by one point, and that Thailand’s standing worsened relative to the global field, reflecting a deterioration compared with other countries.

Looking into the component indicators used in the CPI calculation, the largest declines were concentrated in indices linked to the views of investors and private-sector operators—particularly the competitiveness-related measure in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.