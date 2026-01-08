Over 780 corruption fugitives repatriated to China in the first 11 months of 2025

Among them were 61 Communist Party of China members and government functionaries, 36 listed on the Interpol Red Notice, and two suspects on the list of 100 most-wanted corruption fugitives.

Discipline inspection and supervision authorities at all levels have further advanced the work of fugitive repatriation, asset recovery, and cross-border corruption governance, and maintained a robust crackdown on fugitives and illicit assets.

They launched the "Sky Net 2025" campaign in March and prioritised the cases of the 100 most-wanted corruption fugitives.