Over 780 corruption fugitives repatriated to China in the first 11 months of 2025

Among them were 61 Communist Party of China members and government functionaries, 36 listed on the Interpol Red Notice, and two suspects on the list of 100 most-wanted corruption fugitives.
Discipline inspection and supervision authorities at all levels have further advanced the work of fugitive repatriation, asset recovery, and cross-border corruption governance, and maintained a robust crackdown on fugitives and illicit assets.
They launched the "Sky Net 2025" campaign in March and prioritised the cases of the 100 most-wanted corruption fugitives.
Zhou Jinghua, a fugitive on the list, was extradited from Thailand, marking the full repatriation of all 100 most-wanted corruption fugitives in Asia.
Meanwhile, Liang Jinwen, another fugitive on the list who had fled overseas 28 years ago, voluntarily returned to China to surrender and repaid all illicit gains in full.
Moreover, the NSC launched its first special campaign for recovering stolen assets involved in duty-related crimes overseas.
Through a combination of measures, a total of 23.66 billion yuan (US$3.39 billion) in illicit funds were retrieved from January to November 2025.
Efforts to strengthen cross-border corruption governance have been intensified. Steady progress has been made in the enactment of an anti-cross-border corruption law.
The country has also deepened the practice of promoting reform and governance through case handling, while advancing risk prevention and control, pushing cross-border corruption governance to new heights and achieving fresh outcomes, according to the CCDI and NSC.
To date, China has signed cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organisations on anti-graft crimes.
Yang Zekun
China Daily