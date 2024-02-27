“Why did the CPI decline, contrary to the achievement of the work in preventing corruption?”

When focusing on the budget of projects that the CDC has scrutinized, the cumulative budgetary value exceeds Baht146. 65 billion. (* calculated from the budget of the project being inspected, not the amount of corruption). If no CDC center comes to monitor and investigate corruption, if calculated only 10 percent of Baht 146.65 billion of 1,553 corruption cases, how much detrimental damage will our country have?

Although many countries, including some investors, do not attach much importance to the CPI score, the CPI score target has been set in Thailand’s master plan under the national strategy on the (21) issue of anti-corruption and misconduct (2018 – 2037) and set indicators The “Thailand Corruption Perception Index” is required to score more than 50.

Over the past several years, the corruption situation in Thailand has considerably improved, but the CPI score has not improved as much as it should be. Hence, the NACC called for Transparency International to disclose the source of the survey or database that is evaluated to ensure transparency, while also providing recommendations from a survey agency so that the country in the survey can resolve the problem right to the point.

Nonetheless, regardless of the CPI scores, the most important achievement in anti-corruption is the collaboration among the government, public and private sectors. The government sector works transparently, while citizens help in monitoring and whistleblowing, and the private sector is united in anti-corruption. The goal of zero-corruption in Thailand can be achieved if all sectors are steadfast in zero tolerance for corruption.



Source: https://www.nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240215102232?

*This press release translation is funded by National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).



