One dead, another injured as tree falls in KL city centre

KL Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) M. Fatta M. Amin said they received a distress call at 2.19pm on Tuesday (May 7).
"We dispatched 27 firemen, four fire engines and four emergency medical rescue service vehicles from the Titiwangsa, Jalan Tun Razak and Sentul Fire Stations.
"Firemen at the scene found 17 vehicles had been pinned by the fallen tree. The KL Monorail line was also blocked," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
He said two victims were pinned in their vehicles.
"One of the victims, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The other victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and was handed over to paramedics," he said.
M. Fatta said the fallen tree also damaged a bus stop.
Meanwhile, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said that its monorail line was experiencing disruption due to the fallen tree near its Raja Chulan station.
"There will be no monorail service between the KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku stations.
"We are also providing shuttle buses to and from KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku," it said in a statement, adding that a shuttle train would be operating between Titiwangsa and Medan Tuanku (Platform 1).
"Rapid KL is working together with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it said.
The Star
Asia News Network