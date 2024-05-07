One dead, another injured as tree falls in KL city centre

KL Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) M. Fatta M. Amin said they received a distress call at 2.19pm on Tuesday (May 7).

"We dispatched 27 firemen, four fire engines and four emergency medical rescue service vehicles from the Titiwangsa, Jalan Tun Razak and Sentul Fire Stations.

"Firemen at the scene found 17 vehicles had been pinned by the fallen tree. The KL Monorail line was also blocked," he said in a statement on Tuesday.