Move Forward upbeat on growth in next poll despite dissolution threat

Pita said the attempt to destroy Move Forward would never be successful.

“No matter what they do to our party, they won’t be able to destroy our spirit and soul,” Pita said.

He said that even if Move Forward is dissolved, “we party members can pick up a brick each to help build a new house together”.

He was referring to the pending dissolution case against Move Forward, which stemmed from Pita’s earlier campaigns to amend or reform Article 112 of the Criminal Code, which is known as the lese majeste law.

In January this year, the Constitutional Court ruled that such campaigns were unconstitutional as they were deemed efforts to overthrow the standing system with the King as the head of state.

The Election Office later cited the ruling as a cause for filing a petition with the Constitutional Court to seek dissolution of Move Forward and a political ban for life against Pita and Move Forward executives.

The Constitutional Court gave the Move Forward until June 2 to submit its written defence before the court would review the charges and issue a ruling.

