IMF projects Japan’s GDP to fall to world’s 5th after India in 2025

Japan’s nominal gross domestic product will be overtaken by India’s and slip from No. 4 in the world to No. 5 next year, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF’s April report projected India’s GDP will be $4.339 trillion in 2025, while Japan’s GDP will stand at $4.310 trillion. The 2025 timing is a year earlier than previous projections, reflecting the yen’s depreciation.

India, with more than 1.4 billion people, has the world’s largest population and maintains high economic growth. According to the IMF, India’s real GDP growth rate was 7.8% in 2023, while Japan’s was 1.9%.