Rain, heavy at times, to affect 54 provinces

The department warned residents in the upper part of the country to expect severe weather conditions and advised them to keep away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take measures to prevent damage to crops and livestock.

It also warned that accumulated rain may cause flash flooding and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands, and advised caution on the roads.

In the South, a southeasterly wind over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, will bring isolated heavy rains. Shipping should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department said.



The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Scattered thundershowers in 60% of the area. Temperature lows of 25-26 °C and highs of 30-35 °C.

North

Hot to very hot day with scattered thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Lows of 23-27 °C and highs of 35-40 °C.

Northeast

Hot day with scattered thundershowers in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin. Lows of 24-26 °C and highs of 34-37 °C.