The story behind the BOT governor’s near untouchability

The cold war between Pheu Thai Party and Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, the current governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), reached a boiling point when Paetongtarn Shinawatra shook the independence of the central bank, triggering a fierce backlash against Pheu Thai.

Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Party leader, said in the statement "10 Months of No Waiting, Pushing for Full 10" that the independence of the BOT is an obstacle to addressing economic issues. She said the BOT's monetary policy is "unwilling to understand and cooperate" and would obstruct efforts to reduce the country's high debt ceiling.

On Monday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attempted to ease tensions by giving interviews to the media in Roi Et province, addressing two issues: that he had no plans to remove the governor of the central bank, and there are no plans to amend the Bank of Thailand Act of 2008.

The heated debate between the Pheu Thai Party and the central bank during the extended holiday period was sparked by statements made onstage by Paetongtarn, the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, that "The law tries to make the BOT independent from the government, which is an obstacle in solving economic problems."

This statement was interpreted as implying that Pheu Thai intends to amend the Bank of Thailand Act of 2008 to reduce its independence, allowing political interference.