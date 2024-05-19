‘Boys’ Love series has given Thai film production a new lease of life’

The film production industry is a standout sector experiencing significant growth and increase in revenue. In the first four months of 2024 (January-April), 56 film production businesses were registered as legal entities, a 12% increase over the same period in 2023, the department said.

Their total registered capital was 195.18 million baht, up 146.44% over the same period in 2023. In 2023, there were 137 businesses with a registered capital of 258 million baht, a 20% increase from 2022.

In 2022, the total revenue of the film production industry was 12.895 billion baht, with a trend of continuous growth, the department said.