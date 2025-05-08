Thailand Poised to Become ASEAN's Luxury Goods Hub as Wealthy Flock to "Safe Haven"

Thailand is rapidly evolving from a popular tourist destination into a prime location for luxury brands, reflecting its growing appeal to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking a regional "safe haven".

The potent combination of tourism and retail is driving the luxury market to flourish despite global economic uncertainties, firmly establishing the country as a key centre for high-end goods.

Amidst a volatile global economy, Thailand's luxury retail sector is demonstrating remarkable resilience.

Recent examples include Louis Vuitton's "LV The Place Bangkok", a groundbreaking 360-degree concept store featuring retail, a café, a restaurant, and an exhibition, which debuted globally in Thailand, and Dior's striking new golden "DIOR Gold House" concept store in Bangkok's Ploenchit district.

Chotika Tungsirisurp, Head of Project Development Advisory and Market Research at CBRE Thailand, noted the market's current value of 147 billion baht, with an anticipated average annual growth of 5% up to 2028.

