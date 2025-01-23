Work underway on THB16-bn world-class destination in historic Chinatown

Bangkok is set to unveil a new world-class destination, built at a cost exceeding 16 billion baht, in the heart of Chinatown, aiming to enhance the tourist experience by merging Thai-Chinese heritage.

At a press conference on Thursday, Asset World Corporation (AWC), a leading Thai developer, announced a landmark mixed-use development that promises to redefine urban tourism and cultural preservation in Thailand's capital.

AWC CEO Wallapa Traisorat described the "Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj" project as the company's most ambitious undertaking. Spanning 14 rai (22,400 square metres) in the historic Yaowarat district, it represents AWC's biggest-ever investment and is set to become a global landmark by 2029.

"Today marks the first day we begin laying the foundation of the project, with the entire development expected to open by late 2029," Wallapa said. "We will launch the first phase, featuring exterior retail shops, in late 2026. The project aims to enhance and connect all mixed-use developments within AWC's network, turning it into a destination that provides a unique experience for visitors to Bangkok."

The development will showcase three primary components: an eight-storey Chinese Pavilion, two luxury hotels with over 500 rooms, and 68,000 square metres of premium retail space. Critically, the project meets international green building standards, emphasising sustainability and cultural preservation.