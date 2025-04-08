Commerce Ministry weakness hastens cabinet shake-up

Although on several occasions, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has assured ministers from the Pheu Thai Party that there would be no rush to reshuffle the Cabinet—stressing the importance of allowing time for them to prove their capabilities without adhering to a six-month timeframe like during the Thaksin era—it is widely anticipated that once her administration nears its one-year mark, a performance evaluation of the ministers from her party will begin.

Those who perform well and meet expectations will likely continue in their positions, while those who fall short may have to step aside and make way for new candidates.

However, the recent 37% tariff hike imposed by US President Donald Trump has dealt a direct blow to the Ministry of Commerce, headed by Pichai Naripthaphan, who now finds it unavoidable to bear responsibility.

This is especially true as the ministry faces intense scrutiny over its preparedness and response to the trade war, despite the fact that Trump had signaled his intention to raise tariffs since the presidential campaign.

While the world has witnessed proactive moves by several countries negotiating with the United States—lobbying and preparing systematic countermeasures to mitigate economic fallout—Thailand appears to lag behind.