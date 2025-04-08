DSI calls on Thai shareholders of China Railway to cooperate in collapse investigation

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has called on the three Thai shareholders of China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd to come forward and provide information to investigators regarding the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The company was awarded a 2.1-billion-baht contract to construct the new headquarters for the State Audit Office (SAO), which collapsed during the earthquake on March 28, trapping several workers inside.

Following the incident, the DSI accepted the investigation into the contractors as a special case.

During a press event on Monday, DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam said that instead of hiding from authorities, the company’s shareholders should come forward and provide information to the investigators.

The company’s largest shareholder is China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company from China, which holds 49% of the shares. The remaining 51% is held by three Thai nationals: Sophon Meechai, Prachuab Sirikhate, and Manas Sri-anan.