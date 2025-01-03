More luxury for less: Thailand’s plan to attract elite tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Friday announced plans to attract luxury tourists with four niche markets, offering them better value than regional rivals and targeting up to 10% growth annually.

Jirawadee Khunsap, TAT’s deputy governor for products and tourism business at TAT, said luxury, wellness, sport and romance attractions will be developed to lure more high-quality tourists.

Luxury tourism was valued at up to 70 billion baht per year, she said, with this figure expected to grow 8-10% annually as tourism recovers and trends towards the niche markets.

Hotspots for luxury tourists last year were Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Krabi and Koh Samui. They spent an average of 77,693 baht per trip, or 6,171 each day, and typically stayed around nine to 10 days in Thailand.