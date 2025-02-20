Louis Vuitton and TAT team up to attract luxury tourists to Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton for the “Louis Vuitton Bangkok City Guide 2025”, a new travel resource designed to entice high-end travellers to experience the best of the Thai capital.

The latest edition of the world-renowned Louis Vuitton City Guide collection, the guide showcases Bangkok's unique offerings through a luxurious lens and includes a contribution from celebrated Thai designer Noppadol Phaholyothin.

The guide was introduced to a group of travel industry executives, airline representatives and social media influencers at the Maison de Famille de Louis Vuitton in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, a location steeped in the brand's heritage.

The collaboration also serves as a cultural bridge, highlighting the longstanding 340-year relationship between Thailand and France. The launch event was attended by key figures including Thailand’s ambassador to France, the TAT Governor and Louis Vuitton’s senior executives.

The event showcased Thailand's rich cultural heritage through various demonstrations and performances, including traditional Thai weaving, Thai dessert making, classical Thai dance, shadow puppet theatre, Khon (masked dance) performances, and traditional Thai music ensembles. Guests were also invited to experience unique Thai souvenirs and products.

