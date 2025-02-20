Louis Vuitton and TAT team up to attract luxury tourists to Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton for the “Louis Vuitton Bangkok City Guide 2025”, a new travel resource designed to entice high-end travellers to experience the best of the Thai capital.
The latest edition of the world-renowned Louis Vuitton City Guide collection, the guide showcases Bangkok's unique offerings through a luxurious lens and includes a contribution from celebrated Thai designer Noppadol Phaholyothin.
The guide was introduced to a group of travel industry executives, airline representatives and social media influencers at the Maison de Famille de Louis Vuitton in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, a location steeped in the brand's heritage.
The collaboration also serves as a cultural bridge, highlighting the longstanding 340-year relationship between Thailand and France. The launch event was attended by key figures including Thailand’s ambassador to France, the TAT Governor and Louis Vuitton’s senior executives.
The event showcased Thailand's rich cultural heritage through various demonstrations and performances, including traditional Thai weaving, Thai dessert making, classical Thai dance, shadow puppet theatre, Khon (masked dance) performances, and traditional Thai music ensembles. Guests were also invited to experience unique Thai souvenirs and products.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the partnership between the TAT's Paris office and Louis Vuitton coincides with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” and aligns perfectly with Thailand's strategy to promote premium, experience-based tourism.
The guide, she added, is designed to entice discerning travellers to explore Bangkok's rich cultural heritage, vibrant contemporary arts scene and world-class hospitality.
The Louis Vuitton City Guide collection, which has been curating information on landmarks, top restaurants, art galleries, fashion hotspots, exclusive resorts and must-see cultural experiences for high-end travellers since 1998, is widely regarded as a trusted resource for luxury travel.
The Bangkok edition invites readers to discover the city's dynamic character through the lens of “5 Must Do In Thailand”: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See.
The TAT hopes the guide will inspire affluent travellers, particularly those with an affinity for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, to choose Bangkok as their next destination.
In 2024, Thailand welcomed 35.5 million international tourists, a 26.3% increase from 2023, representing an 89% recovery compared to 2019, demonstrating the continued popularity and confidence travellers have in Thailand.
The TAT Governor expressed confidence that in addition to the 7.92 million quality tourists from Europe expected to visit Thailand in 2025, this collaboration with Louis Vuitton would enhance Thailand's image as a high-quality destination offering unique and memorable experiences.
The partnership is projected to draw at least 39 million visits from Louis Vuitton followers worldwide, generating over 2.23 trillion baht in revenue.
In 2024, 720,806 French tourists visited Thailand, a 32.3% increase compared to 2023, and representing 96% of the 745,318 French tourist arrivals in 2019, indicating that Thailand remains a top destination.
Thapanee also discussed further collaboration opportunities with Carène Monnet, marketing project manager at Louis Vuitton, including the possibility of joint marketing efforts, the production of promotional films, the launch of new collections, and even a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Thailand, which could further promote Thai fabrics, leather products, and handicrafts.
The Louis Vuitton City Guide Bangkok 2025 is available in both English and French, in print and digital formats, and can be purchased online and at Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.