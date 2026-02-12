Bangkok air turns ‘orange’ as PM2.5 breaches limit

Bangkok is under an ‘orange’ air-quality level today, with PM2.5 readings surging above the standard in several districts—including Bang Rak, Pathum Wan and Prawet—prompting reports of breathing difficulties and eye irritation. People heading to work are urged to wear a mask before leaving home.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok on February 12, 2026, at 7.00am.

Bangkok average PM2.5 (7.00am)