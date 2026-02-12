Bangkok air turns ‘orange’ as PM2.5 breaches limit

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2026

Bangkok recorded ‘orange’ air quality at 7.00am on February 12, 2026, with PM2.5 above the standard in many districts. Masks and reduced outdoor activity advised.

Bangkok is under an ‘orange’ air-quality level today, with PM2.5 readings surging above the standard in several districts—including Bang Rak, Pathum Wan and Prawet—prompting reports of breathing difficulties and eye irritation. People heading to work are urged to wear a mask before leaving home.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok on February 12, 2026, at 7.00am.

Bangkok average PM2.5 (7.00am)

  • Bangkok average: 49.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³)
  • Standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³

Top 12 highest PM2.5 areas in Bangkok

  • Bang Rak: 61.9 µg/m³
  • Pathum Wan: 60.9 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 58.3 µg/m³
  • Bang Kho Laem: 57.6 µg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 57.3 µg/m³
  • Lat Krabang: 57.1 µg/m³
  • Nong Khaem: 56.7 µg/m³
  • Bang Khun Thian: 56.7 µg/m³
  • Yan Nawa: 55.2 µg/m³
  • Thawi Watthana: 54.7 µg/m³
  • Taling Chan: 54.1 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 54.0 µg/m³

PM2.5 by six Bangkok zones: where risk is highest

North Bangkok: 43.2–51.9 µg/m³

  • Overall: level where health impacts may begin

East Bangkok: 41.7–58.3 µg/m³

  • Overall: level where health impacts may begin

Central Bangkok: 41.4–54.0 µg/m³

  • Overall: level where health impacts may begin

South Bangkok: 39.2–61.9 µg/m³

  • Overall: level where health impacts may begin

North Thonburi: 45.9–54.7 µg/m³

  • Overall: level where health impacts may begin

South Thonburi: 44.1–56.7 µg/m³

  • Overall: level where health impacts may begin

The centre said PM2.5 levels are likely to increase, with overall air quality expected to remain in the ‘orange’ category, where health impacts may begin.

Health advice for ‘orange’ air quality (health impacts may begin)

General public

  • Use protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever going outdoors.
  • Limit the duration of outdoor activities or strenuous exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Use protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever going outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise, and follow medical advice.
  • If symptoms occur, seek medical attention promptly.
