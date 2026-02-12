Bangkok air turns ‘orange’ as PM2.5 breaches limit

Bangkok is under an ‘orange’ air-quality level today, with PM2.5 readings surging above the standard in several districts—including Bang Rak, Pathum Wan and Prawet—prompting reports of breathing difficulties and eye irritation. People heading to work are urged to wear a mask before leaving home.
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok on February 12, 2026, at 7.00am.
North Bangkok: 43.2–51.9 µg/m³
East Bangkok: 41.7–58.3 µg/m³
Central Bangkok: 41.4–54.0 µg/m³
South Bangkok: 39.2–61.9 µg/m³
North Thonburi: 45.9–54.7 µg/m³
South Thonburi: 44.1–56.7 µg/m³
The centre said PM2.5 levels are likely to increase, with overall air quality expected to remain in the ‘orange’ category, where health impacts may begin.
General public
At-risk groups