Thailand warms up 1–3°C as China cold air weakens; heavy rain in South

Forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will see higher temperatures, but it will remain cool with morning fog, as the high-pressure system/cold air mass covering upper Thailand continues to weaken.

People in upper Thailand are advised to look after their health due to changing weather conditions and to take extra care when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, heavy rain is expected in some places due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Moderate winds and waves are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf will be around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

In thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers.