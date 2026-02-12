Thailand warms up 1–3°C as China cold air weakens; heavy rain in South

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2026

Upper Thailand will feel noticeably hotter today, while a moderate northeast monsoon keeps the lower Gulf and parts of the South at risk of downpours and rougher seas.

  • A weakening cold air mass from China is causing temperatures across Thailand to rise by 1–3°C.
  • Heavy rain is forecast for some areas in Southern Thailand due to a moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand.
  • The monsoon is also expected to create moderate waves of 1–2 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, which could exceed 2 meters during thundershowers.

The Thai Meteorological Department's weather forecast for Thursday (February 12) says the cold air mass from China is weakening, making Thailand 1–3°C warmer, while the South will see monsoon winds bringing heavy rain in some areas.

Forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will see higher temperatures, but it will remain cool with morning fog, as the high-pressure system/cold air mass covering upper Thailand continues to weaken.

People in upper Thailand are advised to look after their health due to changing weather conditions and to take extra care when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, heavy rain is expected in some places due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Moderate winds and waves are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf will be around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea will see waves of 1–2 metres.

In thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Thursday (February 12) to 6am Friday (February 13)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Partly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–36°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 6–15°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool with patchy morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–35°C
  • On mountain tops: cold; minimum temperature 11–14°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with patchy morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–37°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool with patchy morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–2°C, with light rain in some places along the coast.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–36°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Pattani.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres, over 2 metres in thundershowers
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 20–35 km/h; sea waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers
