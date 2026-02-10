China cold surge brings rain and strong winds to the Northeast, Central and Bangkok

In the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will remain cool in the morning, with isolated light rain in parts of the North, due to a moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while south-easterly winds prevail over the North.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes.

Farmers in the North should prepare and watch for possible damage to agricultural produce, as rain will persist in some areas.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms, as a moderate north-easterly monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore in the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore in the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres.

In thundershowers, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.