China cold surge brings rain and strong winds to the Northeast, Central and Bangkok

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026

Showers are starting to develop across upper Thailand as a fresh high-pressure system moves in, with gusty conditions expected to follow.

  • A cold air mass from China is spreading over Thailand, causing changes in the weather.
  • The weather system is bringing rain and stronger winds to the Northeast, the Central region, and the Bangkok area.
  • Upper Thailand will experience cool morning temperatures as a result of the coldweather surge.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Tuesday (February 10) said a new cold air mass from China is spreading over Thailand, bringing the first rain and stronger winds to the Northeast, Central region, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.

In the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will remain cool in the morning, with isolated light rain in parts of the North, due to a moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while south-easterly winds prevail over the North.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes.

Farmers in the North should prepare and watch for possible damage to agricultural produce, as rain will persist in some areas.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms, as a moderate north-easterly monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore in the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore in the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres.

In thundershowers, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (February 10) to 6am Wednesday (February 11)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Partly cloudy
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool in the morning, with isolated light rain; mainly in the upper part and the western side of the region
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 6–14°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • On mountaintops: cold; minimum temperature 10–15°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–25 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 20–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres; in thundershowers, waves exceed 2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres; in thundershowers, waves exceed 2 metres

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres; in thundershowers, waves exceed 2 metres
