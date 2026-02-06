Thailand Weather: Strong Cold Front and Storms Expected from February 8-11

The Thai Meteorological Department Weather Forecast for February 8-11

From February 8 to 11, 2026, a moderate to strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China will cover the upper parts of Thailand, leading to thunderstorms initially, followed by a decrease in temperature and strong winds.

The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with wave heights of around 2 metres in the lower Gulf.

In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

Weather Conditions for February 7

The upper parts of Thailand will experience a rise in temperatures with morning fog due to a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass.

The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will also weaken, with wave heights in the lower Gulf ranging from 1 to 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon, which has weakened.

Warnings for February 7-9

Farmers in the upper parts of Thailand are advised to prepare and protect their crops and livestock from potential damage due to storms and strong winds.