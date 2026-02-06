Thailand Weather: Strong Cold Front and Storms Expected from February 8-11

From February 8 to 11, 2026, a moderate to strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China will cover the upper parts of Thailand, leading to thunderstorms initially, followed by a decrease in temperature and strong winds.
The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with wave heights of around 2 metres in the lower Gulf.
In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.
The upper parts of Thailand will experience a rise in temperatures with morning fog due to a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass.
The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will also weaken, with wave heights in the lower Gulf ranging from 1 to 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon, which has weakened.
Farmers in the upper parts of Thailand are advised to prepare and protect their crops and livestock from potential damage due to storms and strong winds.
