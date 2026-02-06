Thailand Weather: Strong Cold Front and Storms Expected from February 8-11

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 06, 2026

Cold air mass from China will bring thunderstorms, drop in temperature, and strong winds to Thailand, with rough seas expected in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.

  • A strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China will cover upper Thailand from February 8-11.
  • The weather event will initially bring thunderstorms, which will be followed by a decrease in temperature and strong winds.
  • Temperatures are forecast to drop by 1-5°C across various regions, with the most significant drop in the Northeast.
  • Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will become moderate, with wave heights reaching 2 meters or more, especially in areas with thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department Weather Forecast for February 8-11

From February 8 to 11, 2026, a moderate to strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China will cover the upper parts of Thailand, leading to thunderstorms initially, followed by a decrease in temperature and strong winds.

The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with wave heights of around 2 metres in the lower Gulf.

In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

Weather Conditions for February 7

The upper parts of Thailand will experience a rise in temperatures with morning fog due to a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass.

The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will also weaken, with wave heights in the lower Gulf ranging from 1 to 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon, which has weakened.

Warnings for February 7-9

Farmers in the upper parts of Thailand are advised to prepare and protect their crops and livestock from potential damage due to storms and strong winds.

Weather Forecast by Region for February 5-11

Northern Region

  • February 5-6, 2026: Cold to cool with morning fog. The temperature will rise by 1-2°C. The minimum temperature will range from 13-19°C, with a maximum of 29-33°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 4-12°C. Winds will come from the east at 10-15 km/h.
  • February 7-9, 2026: Cold to cool with morning fog and thick fog in some areas, with a 10-20% chance of rain in the upper areas on February 8-9, 2026. Minimum temperature will be 14-21°C, with a maximum of 31-34°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be cold, ranging from 5-13°C. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 km/h.
  • February 9-11, 2026: Cold to cool with morning fog, and temperatures will drop by 1-3°C. Minimum temperature will be 13-18°C, with a maximum of 28-31°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 3-11°C. Winds will come from the northeast at 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern Region

  • February 5-7, 2026: Cold to cool with morning fog. The temperature will rise by 1-2°C. The minimum temperature will range from 15-22°C, with a maximum of 31-35°C. In mountainous areas, the minimum temperature will be 10-14°C. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-15 km/h.
  • February 8-11, 2026: Cold to cool with temperatures dropping by 3-5°C and strong winds. There will be some rain in the lower areas on February 8, 2026. The minimum temperature will be 12-18°C, with a maximum of 28-32°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be cold, ranging from 7-11°C. Winds will come from the northeast at 15-35 km/h.

Central Region

  • February 5-8, 2026: Cool with morning fog, with thick fog in some areas. Temperature will rise by 1-2°C, with a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms in the lower areas. The minimum temperature will be 19-24°C, with a maximum of 32-35°C. Winds will come from the east at 10-15 km/h.
  • February 9-11, 2026: Cool in the morning with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1-3°C. The minimum temperature will range from 17-22°C, with a maximum of 30-33°C. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-30 km/h.

Eastern Region

  • February 5-8, 2026: Cool with morning fog, with temperature rising by 1-2°C. There will be slight rain in some areas, with thunderstorms in 20-40% of the region. The minimum temperature will range from 21-25°C, with a maximum of 31-36°C. Winds will be from the east at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves less than 1 metre near the shore, and 1-metre waves further offshore.
  • February 9-11, 2026: Cool in the morning with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1-3°C. The minimum temperature will be 19-24°C, with a maximum of 30-34°C. Winds will be from the northeast at 15-35 km/h. The sea will have waves of around 1 metre near the shore, with 1-2 metre waves further offshore.

Southern Region (Eastern Coast)

  • February 5-7, 2026: Cool in the morning in the upper parts, with thunderstorms in 10-20% of the area. Winds will be from the east at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves around 1 metre in the upper part, and 1-2 metre waves in the lower part.
  • February 8-11, 2026: Cool in the morning in the upper parts, with thunderstorms in 20-40% of the area. Winds will be from the northeast at 15-35 km/h. The sea will have waves of 1-2 metres in areas with thunderstorms, and 2-metre waves in other parts.

Southern Region (Western Coast)

  • February 5-7, 2026: There will be light rain in some areas, with winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves less than 1 metre.
  • February 8-11, 2026: Thunderstorms will occur in 10-20% of the area. Winds will be from the northeast at 15-35 km/h. The sea will have waves of around 1 metre near the shore, and 1-2 metre waves further offshore. The minimum temperature will be 21-26°C, with a maximum of 32-35°C.

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • February 5-8, 2026: Cool with morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1-2°C. The minimum temperature will be 23-25°C, with a maximum of 32-35°C. Winds will be from the east at 10-15 km/h.
  • February 7-9, 2026: Thunderstorms are expected in 20-30% of the area.
  • February 9-11, 2026: Cool in the morning with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1-2°C. The minimum temperature will range from 21-24°C, with a maximum of 31-33°C. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-30 km/h.

Thailand Weather: Strong Cold Front and Storms Expected from February 8-11

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy