Thailand pushes new action plan to get off US intellectual property watch list

Sources from the Government House revealed that the Cabinet has acknowledged the concerns and recommendations of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

This follows a report by the Ministry of Commerce regarding the status of Thailand’s intellectual property protection under the US Trade Act, Section 301 (Special 301), for the year 2025.

It was found that Thailand remains on the Watch List (WL).

The USTR expressed concerns and provided recommendations regarding intellectual property (IP) infringement in Thailand, noting that trademark and copyright-infringing goods are still widely found, particularly through online channels.

Despite enforcement actions at warehouses and distribution centres, rights holders are concerned that law enforcement agencies focus primarily on small-scale retailers rather than large-scale manufacturers and distributors.

Consequently, there is a call for Thailand to improve its enforcement measures to be more effective and deterrent, including increasing criminal prosecutions against upstream manufacturers of infringing goods.

While some rights holders reported positive results from the notification measures, implemented under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Protection of Intellectual Property on the Internet established by Thailand in 2021, others believe that the removal of infringing products from online platforms has had little practical impact compared to the continuously rising volume of online copyright and trademark infringement.