Chinese New Year 2026 to draw 3.5M visitors, generate THB 42.23B

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled plans for a grand Chinese New Year 2026 celebration, marking the Year of the Golden Horse. The event will take place in two major locations: Bangkok and Hat Yai (Songkhla), highlighting 51 years of Thai-Chinese friendship. The festival is expected to generate THB 42.23 billion in revenue nationwide, with over 241,000 Chinese tourists predicted to visit.
On February 5, 2026, TAT held a press conference to announce the details of the Amazing Thailand Happy Chinese New Year 2026 festival. The event will celebrate the Year of the Golden Horse in grand style, reflecting the long-standing friendship between Thailand and China.
This year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 22nd anniversary of TAT’s partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China. Together, the two have continuously promoted cultural exchange between the two countries, as symbolised by the phrase "Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin – China and Thailand Are One Family."
The festival will take place in two key locations: Bangkok and Hat Yai in Songkhla province.
Additionally, TAT is supporting Chinese New Year celebrations in Nakhon Sawan and Suphanburi, each location contributing to an atmosphere of happiness and good fortune with vibrant cultural displays, magnificent light decorations, cultural performances from the People’s Republic of China, and various demonstration activities. TAT anticipates that the Chinese New Year period, from February 13 to 22, 2026, will see over 3.5 million visitors to Thailand, generating THB 42.23 billion in tourism revenue.
TAT Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, highlighted the significance of this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations, noting that it is a special year for both the festival and Thai-Chinese relations. This year, TAT is partnering with various organisations, including the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand, the Chinatown district of Bangkok, Siam Paragon Shopping Centre, and Thai Beverage. The activities include:
Another exciting event is the Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 @ Hat Yai, from February 17 to 20, 2026, at the Sanehanusorn Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla. This event will feature performances from Fujian, China, lion dances, acrobatics, and beautiful light decorations, bringing joy and good fortune to the city.
In addition to these two main locations, TAT is supporting Chinese New Year festivals in unique regions, including:
Furthermore, TAT is collaborating with its partners, including Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, CentralWorld, The Mall Group, and Thai Beverage, to encourage tourism during the Chinese New Year period.
Thapanee noted that TAT’s forecast for the 2026 Chinese New Year period (from February 13 to 22) predicts the arrival of around 1.25 million international tourists, marking a 10% increase. Specifically, approximately 241,000 Chinese tourists are expected, along with 2.3 million domestic tourists, a 3% increase from last year. This will contribute an estimated THB 42.23 billion in tourism revenue, reflecting a 13% year-on-year increase.