Chinese New Year 2026 to draw 3.5M visitors, generate THB 42.23B

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled plans for a grand Chinese New Year 2026 celebration, marking the Year of the Golden Horse. The event will take place in two major locations: Bangkok and Hat Yai (Songkhla), highlighting 51 years of Thai-Chinese friendship. The festival is expected to generate THB 42.23 billion in revenue nationwide, with over 241,000 Chinese tourists predicted to visit.

On February 5, 2026, TAT held a press conference to announce the details of the Amazing Thailand Happy Chinese New Year 2026 festival. The event will celebrate the Year of the Golden Horse in grand style, reflecting the long-standing friendship between Thailand and China.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 22nd anniversary of TAT’s partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China. Together, the two have continuously promoted cultural exchange between the two countries, as symbolised by the phrase "Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin – China and Thailand Are One Family."

The festival will take place in two key locations: Bangkok and Hat Yai in Songkhla province.

Additionally, TAT is supporting Chinese New Year celebrations in Nakhon Sawan and Suphanburi, each location contributing to an atmosphere of happiness and good fortune with vibrant cultural displays, magnificent light decorations, cultural performances from the People’s Republic of China, and various demonstration activities. TAT anticipates that the Chinese New Year period, from February 13 to 22, 2026, will see over 3.5 million visitors to Thailand, generating THB 42.23 billion in tourism revenue.