Gold rebounds above $5,000 as investors buy the dip after a volatile week

Global gold prices rose above $5,000 an ounce on Monday morning (February 9), as investors moved back into the market after a week of extreme volatility, Bloomberg reported.

Gold climbed as much as 1.6% in early trading. The rebound came as markets digested Japan’s election result, which strengthened expectations of looser fiscal policy and continued pressure on the yen—factors seen as supportive for gold.

Despite the bounce, gold was still about 11% below the record high set on January 29, while remaining up around 15% so far this year, according to the report.

Investors are also watching key US releases for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path, including January employment data due on Wednesday and inflation figures due on Friday.