Gold Market Plummets in Most Volatile Week Since 1980 as Speculative 'Blowouts' Spark Alarm

Thai Gold Traders Association issues urgent warning to app-based investors as bullion prices swing by 10,000 baht, triggering mass forced liquidations.

The Thai gold market has been plunged into a "rollercoaster" era of instability, marking the most violent price fluctuations seen in decades.

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) has been forced to issue a stern warning to a new generation of digital investors after excessive leveraging through mobile trading apps led to widespread "blown accounts" and mandatory sell-offs.

Reporting for Thansettakij, journalist Witchuda Chitchan notes that the start of 2026 has proven a baptism of fire for many. The market has shifted from testing financial portfolios to testing the psychological resolve of investors.

As confidence fractures, the panic has begun to spill over into other commodities, including copper, palladium, and even the cryptocurrency markets.

A 10,000 THB Crash in 72 Hours

The scale of the volatility is historic. On 29 January 2026, Thai gold bullion peaked at an all-time high of 81,950 baht per baht-weight.

However, in a stunning reversal, the price crashed by more than 10,000 baht—approximately 13%—to settle between 71,000 and 74,000 baht within just three business days.

This represents the most severe daily price collapse since 1980. To mitigate the risks of such rapid movement, the GTA took the rare step of doubling the bid-ask spread from 100 baht to 200 baht.

Despite this, the chaos continued; by 5 February, the association was forced to announce a record-breaking 102 price adjustments in a single day, ending with a net loss of 2,400 baht per baht-weight.

