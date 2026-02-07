Thailand Faces National Health Crisis as Sodium Intake Hits Double Recommended Limit

Health authorities propose a "Salty Tax" and new food benchmarks as data reveals 22 million Thais suffer from NCDs linked to excessive salt consumption.

The Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) has sounded the alarm over a critical public health crisis, revealing that the average Thai citizen now consumes 3,650mg of sodium daily.

This figure is nearly double the 2,000mg limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), sparking an urgent push for a "Salty Tax" on high-sodium products.

The health implications are staggering. Currently, over 22 million people in Thailand are suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) directly linked to sodium, including hypertension, heart disease, and chronic kidney failure.

A Brewing Fiscal Emergency

During a recent subcommittee meeting, Asst Prof Dr Jaruayporn Srisasalux, deputy director of the HSRI, warned of a looming fiscal disaster.

Public health expenditure for end-stage renal disease is spiralling; in 2025 alone, the budget reached 17 billion baht.

Experts predict that if dietary habits do not shift, the number of patients requiring dialysis will surge four-to-fivefold over the next decade.