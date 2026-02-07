Thailand Faces National Health Crisis as Sodium Intake Hits Double Recommended Limit

Health authorities propose a "Salty Tax" and new food benchmarks as data reveals 22 million Thais suffer from NCDs linked to excessive salt consumption.
The Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) has sounded the alarm over a critical public health crisis, revealing that the average Thai citizen now consumes 3,650mg of sodium daily.
This figure is nearly double the 2,000mg limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), sparking an urgent push for a "Salty Tax" on high-sodium products.
The health implications are staggering. Currently, over 22 million people in Thailand are suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) directly linked to sodium, including hypertension, heart disease, and chronic kidney failure.
A Brewing Fiscal Emergency
During a recent subcommittee meeting, Asst Prof Dr Jaruayporn Srisasalux, deputy director of the HSRI, warned of a looming fiscal disaster.
Public health expenditure for end-stage renal disease is spiralling; in 2025 alone, the budget reached 17 billion baht.
Experts predict that if dietary habits do not shift, the number of patients requiring dialysis will surge four-to-fivefold over the next decade.
"The data is clear: as salt intake rises, so does the prevalence of hypertension," Dr Jaruayporn stated. "We must implement evidence-based policies to reduce consumption and alleviate the burden on our healthcare system."
Identifying the Culprits
Research conducted between 2024 and 2025 pinpointed the primary sources of sodium in the Thai diet. Instant noodles and porridges topped the list, contributing an average of 971mg per day, followed by ready-to-eat canned goods (506mg) and table seasonings (215mg).
The HSRI is now finalising "Sodium Benchmarks" for the food industry. These standards will set maximum salt levels for specific categories, such as processed meats and snacks—a strategy already successfully deployed in countries like Argentina and Colombia.
The Road to 2026
The government’s national action plan aims to reduce salt intake by 30% by the 2026 fiscal year. To achieve this, the HSRI is advocating for a multi-pronged approach:
The Salty Tax: A levy designed to incentivise manufacturers to reformulate products.
Reformulation: Supporting the industry to create low-sodium recipes that remain palatable to the local population.
Clinical Alternatives: Promoting plant-based, low-sodium diets as a primary medical recommendation for high-risk patients.
While Thailand’s intake remains slightly lower than the Southeast Asian regional average of 3,907mg, the rapid rise in obesity and diabetes—with obesity rates hitting 45% in 2025—suggests that without radical policy intervention, the nation's health crisis is only set to deepen.