Wellness 2026: Thailand Battles for Leadership as Asia’s ‘Longevity Economy’ Ignites

As the global wellness market nears $10 trillion, Thailand targets a top-five ranking by shifting from traditional spas to high-tech preventive medicine.

In an era where "Health is the New Luxury," the global wellness industry has evolved from a niche lifestyle trend into a fundamental economic engine.

As the sector gears up for a pivotal year in 2026, Thailand is preparing to stake its claim as a global leader, launching a high-stakes strategy to outmanoeuvre its regional neighbours.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Krungthep Turakij's reporter Puangchompoo Prasert, Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, warned that the "battleground" for wellness supremacy has shifted firmly to Asia.

The region has now overtaken Europe and the Americas, recording a staggering 562 million wellness-related trips annually.

The Regional Rivalry

Despite Thailand’s status as a household name in the sector, Dr Tanupol noted that the competition is intensifying as neighbouring nations unveil sophisticated national roadmaps:

Singapore is positioning itself as a "Blue Zone" of the future, focusing on urban longevity.

Malaysia is aggressively developing "KL Wellness City," a bespoke healthcare metropolis.

Indonesia is leveraging Bali to spearhead its international wellness tourism drive.