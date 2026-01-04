Tourism in Thailand faces challenges but shows growth as long-haul arrivals soar

TAT unveils 2026 campaign line-up to boost Thailand tourism

TAT is preparing a new campaign line-up aimed at strengthening the Amazing Thailand brand and building momentum for tourism in 2026, including a teaser film featuring K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as an Amazing Thailand Ambassador, due to be unveiled in January.

TAT also plans to invite around 80–100 international key opinion leaders (KOLs) to the launch to build on the “Lisa Effect” and amplify Thai tourism and culture overseas.

Alongside the branding push, TAT said it will continue promoting safety and traveller confidence through its “Trusted Thailand” stamp, and will step up efforts to revive tourism in the South following recent flooding.

The recovery drive is being rolled out under the theme “Smile@Hatyai: Bringing smiles back to Hat Yai”, with a coordinated push involving multiple sectors to help Hat Yai district in Songkhla regain its energy and welcome visitors at full capacity, after a kick-off on December 20.

TAT also highlighted “night tourism” as a key pillar of Thailand’s refreshed image, with an emphasis on showcasing safe travel at all hours through new evening and after-dark experiences.

To reach niche traveller segments, TAT said it is preparing new-style events linked to specific interests and sub-cultures. One example is a “UFO Festival” planned for February 2026 at Khun Dan Prakanchon Dam in Nakhon Nayok, which TAT described as part of an effort to offer fresh angles and more targeted experiences for visitors.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency’s “New Thailand” tourism policy will focus on winning travellers’ trust—especially on safety—while delivering meaningful, high-value trips.

She said 2026 will be driven by the new campaign, Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury, framing “healing” as the real joy of travel—ranging from relaxation and recharging to the fast-growing wellness travel segment.

On the China market, Thapanee said TAT is targeting at least 6.7 million Chinese arrivals in 2026—matching the level achieved in 2024—representing growth of at least 40% from an estimated 4.5 million in 2025.

She said confidence was hit by several factors, including negative sentiment on Chinese social media after Chinese actor Xing Xing went missing near the Thai–Myanmar border earlier this year, natural disasters such as earthquakes, and intensifying competition from regional rivals.

She added that while Thailand benefited to some extent from tensions between China and Japan, Chinese travellers have also opted for competing destinations such as South Korea and Vietnam.

She said the King and Queen’s official visit to China generated strong praise among Chinese audiences and helped improve Thailand’s image on Chinese social platforms.

For 2026, TAT plans to roll out a major China-focused push under the banner “Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin” (China and Thailand Are One Family), starting with a large-scale mega familiarisation trip in January, followed by Chinese New Year activities in February and a major roadshow in Shanghai in March, ahead of April’s key Songkran festival campaign aimed at attracting visitors from around the world.

Thai tourism faces short-term slowdown due to scammers and natural disasters

Experts at The Nation Visionary Club roundtable, "Rebuilding Thai Tourism Trend: Travel for New Gen," discussed the short-term decline in tourism and the need to restore confidence, improve infrastructure, and offer experiences that cater to modern travellers’ needs to maintain Thailand's status as a top destination.

Dr Kamonmarn Jaenglom, Senior Analyst at Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), noted that Chinese tourists made up 20% of total arrivals in January 2025, but a drop followed due to concerns about scams and the March earthquake.

By October, Chinese tourism had not rebounded, with many choosing Vietnam over Thailand.

Kamonmarn pointed out that long-haul tourists won’t fully compensate for the loss of Chinese visitors, as many countries, including Vietnam and South Korea, have introduced visa exemptions to attract them.

She stressed the need for Thailand to target both first-time and repeat visitors. Additionally, she called for better collaboration between the government and private sectors, noting that Thailand’s lack of man-made attractions and underdeveloped infrastructure are factors contributing to its competitive disadvantage.

"How can we stand out from other countries?" she questioned, urging Thailand to offer unique attractions. She emphasised the need for a long-term, proactive strategy to guide the country's tourism in the right direction.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Executive Vice President of The Sukosol Hotels & The Siam, echoed concerns about the loss of Chinese tourists, particularly during the low season. She highlighted the importance of the Chinese market for its spending power and adventurous travellers.

She also suggested promoting Thai art and reducing import taxes on foreign artworks to attract cultural tourists. Furthermore, Marisa emphasised the growing demand for sustainable tourism, especially in the MICE sector, and called for government support in certifying small businesses for sustainability.

Dr Buranin Rattanasombat, President of the Marketing Association of Thailand, stressed tourism’s role in boosting GDP and supporting smaller cities.

He called for a better understanding of customer insights and improving infrastructure to cater to younger generations. He also highlighted the importance of strong national branding to enhance Thailand’s attractiveness as a destination.

"If a country has a strong brand or reputation, it becomes easier to attract travellers," he said.

Thailand must restore tourism confidence and meet evolving demands

Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at TAT, attributed the decline to fewer short-haul visitors, particularly from China, but noted growth from long-haul markets like Europe and the US.

He emphasised the importance of adapting to shifting trends, with younger travellers increasingly choosing destinations once popular with older generations.

"The new generation of travellers wants something different," he said. "That’s why we need to change perceptions. Of course, we are using pop culture and content to attract younger people."

Nithee called for new attractions, the preservation of cultural heritage, and collaboration with online travel agencies and influencers to promote lesser-known destinations like Chanthaburi.

Echoing TAT's views, Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways International (THAI), reported a 10% increase in long-haul travellers, particularly from Europe and Australia, which helped offset the decline in Chinese visitors. He attributed the decline to safety concerns, rising travel costs, currency appreciation, and competition from countries offering man-made attractions.

Chai stressed the need for tailored solutions for different markets and emphasised the importance of addressing Chinese travellers' safety concerns, warning that ignoring the issue could lead to long-term consequences.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration among all tourism stakeholders, especially government bodies.

"Tourism is not just the responsibility of TAT; it is a collective effort, especially when it comes to safety," he said, adding that with concerted effort, Thailand could regain the trust of tourists within a couple of months.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association, noted that while foreign visitor numbers are still below last year’s levels, the gap is closing, and he expects total arrivals to reach around 34 million by year-end.

He remains confident that Thailand is still among the top three destinations for Chinese tourists, with Free Independent Travellers (FITs) making up 80-90% of visitors.

To improve, he stressed the need for better connectivity, including addressing flight shortages, and suggested developing an affordable railway link between ASEAN and China.

Thienprasit also called for more man-made attractions, urging Thailand to leverage its cultural heritage, street food, and hospitality to remain competitive.

New tourism strategies suggested to boost Thailand’s global appeal

Sunai Wachirawarakarn, President of the Thai Spa Association, discussed the growing role of wellness tourism in boosting Thailand’s tourism sector. He noted that wellness tourism now accounts for 7.8% of all trips, with wellness travellers spending more than average tourists.

He also highlighted challenges faced by the spa industry, including the negative perception of Thai massage due to sex tourism. Sunai suggested expanding offerings, such as wellness packages, to attract higher-spending visitors.

He mentioned successful wellness investments in Singapore, Dubai, and Italy and proposed that Thailand develop large-scale wellness facilities like Disneyland, focusing not only on physical but also mental well-being.

Sunai emphasised that wellness is more than just massage—it encompasses healthy Thai food and the renowned Thai hospitality. He urged Thailand to use its soft power assets, such as food and friendliness, to create new tourism experiences.

“We don’t need a human-based revenue-generating business model anymore. We need something that generates revenue from the facility itself,” he said. “If we do this, we will rely more on the facility, and we can utilise the space and natural resource in Thailand.”

“I am confident that in every city, whenever we have this kind of space, we can make it more creative. It should not just focus on physical wellbeing, but also mental wellbeing.”

Supakarn Jariyapichest, a Thai travel content creator, commented on how foreign travellers still associate Thailand with destinations like Phuket and Pattaya. He stressed the need for Thailand to innovate its tourism offerings to remain competitive, particularly against countries like Vietnam, which has introduced new attractions.

Supakarn suggested that Thailand should focus on developing unique attractions in secondary cities and control travel prices to appeal to both backpackers and high spenders.

“We are increasingly relying on social media. While it may not be the fastest or most effective way, when something goes viral, it stays there,” he said.

“Most tourist attractions people see today are from countries like Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, and I see people showing those places in Thailand. We need to do more to create fresh and unique content,” he concluded.

Suvita Charanwong, CEO of Tellscore, highlighted the need to improve Thailand’s infrastructure and events to compete with tourism leaders like Japan and China.

While Thailand has solid infrastructure, Suvita stressed the importance of enhancing soft infrastructure, particularly communication. She argued that positive messaging about Thailand’s safety, inclusivity, and LGBT-friendly offerings could help counter negative perceptions.

Suvita also noted the role of content creators, especially in China, in reshaping Thailand’s tourism image and fostering long-term engagement.

“The best influencers are the travellers themselves. When they talk about Thailand and return, that’s the key,” she said.