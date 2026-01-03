Digital Payments Fuel Sustainable Growth as Thai Tourism Revenue Hits 1.7 Trillion Baht

A joint report by Visa and the Bank of Thailand reveals foreign card spending has hit 327 billion baht, as travellers move away from cash for daily purchases.

International tourism continues to serve as the cornerstone of the Thai economy, contributing approximately 9% of the nation’s GDP with total revenues exceeding 1.7 trillion baht.

However, a new analysis suggests that the real transformation lies in a rapid shift towards digital ecosystems.

In a report detailing a joint study by Visa Thailand and the Bank of Thailand (BoT), Witchuda Chitchan notes that foreign card spending hit a record 327 billion baht in 2024.

This represents 20% of all tourist transactions and a total of 100 million individual payments—a volume that significantly exceeds pre-pandemic levels, particularly in hubs such as Bangkok and Phuket.

The Rise of ‘Small-Ticket’ Digital Payments

While traditional high-value sectors such as accommodation (35%) and dining (23%) remain dominant, Chitchan’s findings highlight a burgeoning trend in "small-ticket" transactions—purchases valued at under 500 baht.

The report, titled “In-depth Insights into Tourist Payment Behaviour,” identifies key regional drivers:

South Korean Tourists: Over 37% of their digital transactions are for daily essentials and groceries under 500 baht.

Malaysian Tourists: Approximately 34% of their transactions are micro-payments at convenience stores, with 90% of all payments falling below 5,000 baht.

Indian Tourists: Around 36% of card use is for low-value food and beverage purchases.