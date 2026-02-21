Japan Ambassador views UN funding woes as reform chance

Some media reports have said that Trump thinks the Board of Peace could be an alternative to the United Nations, while other Group of Seven major democracies have distanced themselves from the board.

Yamazaki rejected claims that the United Nations has become dysfunctional, arguing, "The know-how and organisation of the United Nations are irreplaceable." He particularly highlighted the significance of UN Security Council resolutions, stressing that these "have gained international legitimacy and any country respects them."

"The representativeness and legitimacy of the United Nations carry weight that can't be matched by any other organization," he said.



The ambassador also noted the need for, but difficulty of, Security Council reform.

UN member countries often fail to observe a U.N. Charter provision stipulating that parties to disputes should abstain from voting, he said, adding that permanent members of the Security Council sometimes exercise their veto power in votes on matters involving them.

Yamazaki said he does not believe that China's criticisms of Japan at various U.N. meetings following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency have affected other countries' trust in Tokyo.

"We will decisively respond to remarks that contradict the facts," he went on to say, stressing that the Japanese government will continue to refute wrong claims appropriately as needed.

