Cargo ship steerer arrested after fatal collision off Mie Pref

The 499-ton cargo ship is believed to have rammed into the boat that was anchored for fishing, splitting the fishing boat's hull in two.

On Friday, the cargo ship departed from the port of Kinuura in neighbouring Aichi Prefecture around 10am and was heading for the port of Mizushima, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan.



The leisure fishing boat left a Toba port around 11.40am with the captain and anglers aboard, and had been anchored near the accident scene since around noon.