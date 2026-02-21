Summer storm brings heavy rain to Chiang Mai, hail hits Mae Wang

A summer storm brought heavy rain to Chiang Mai on Saturday (February 21), with hail reported in Ban Hua Fai village, Mae Wang district, alarming residents.

At around 3pm, a Facebook user identified as “Akhom Boontha” posted a video saying the storm hit Ban Hua Fai Moo 2, Ban Kat subdistrict, Mae Wang district, with strong winds, heavy rain and a large volume of hail that fell continuously and caused panic among locals.

There were no immediate reports of property damage or injuries. Residents were urged to seek shelter in safe, sturdy structures and avoid exposed areas.