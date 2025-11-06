Experts urge Thailand to restore tourism confidence and meet evolving demands





Enhanced connectivity and development of man-made attractions

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association, said that while the tourism situation in Thailand is showing signs of improvement, there is still a gap compared to last year.

He noted that foreign visitor numbers were still below last year’s levels, but the gap is narrowing, and he expects the total number of foreign visitors to reach around 34 million by the end of the year.

To improve, Thienprasit stressed the need for better connectivity, including addressing the limited availability of flights and aircraft. He also called for the development of a railway connection between ASEAN and China, suggesting that cheaper train tickets could help facilitate travel.

Thienprasit also highlighted the need for Thailand to develop more man-made attractions, noting that Vietnam has more of these types of destinations. He suggested that Thailand should leverage its existing resources, such as its cultural heritage, street food, and the warm hospitality of its people, to enhance the country's competitiveness.

On the issue of safety, Thienprasit urged the government to take further action to address concerns among Chinese tourists.

Despite these challenges, Thienprasit expressed confidence that Thailand remains one of the top three destinations for Chinese tourists, noting that Free Independent Travellers (FITs) make up 80-90% of Chinese visitors to Thailand, which he believes demonstrates the quality of the country's tourism market.

Concerns about safety must be addressed to boost tourism

Echoing TAT's view, Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways International (THAI), shared that the airline has seen a 10% increase in long-haul travellers, particularly from Europe and Australia, which has helped compensate for the decline in Chinese visitors.

He attributed the decline in Chinese visitors to safety concerns, the rising cost of travel, currency appreciation, and competition from other countries offering man-made destinations. "We need different solutions for different markets. China needs one approach, and Europe needs another," he said.

However, he urged for addressing Chinese travellers concerns of safety. “we have to seriously this issue even even this is a shortterm issue but if shortterm it will be longterm lock and then you'll be permanently” he said.

Chai emphasised that Thailand is ready to become the number one leader in tourism, especially in ASEAN, but stressed the importance of collaboration among all relevant parties, particularly government bodies.

"Tourism is not just the responsibility of TAT; it is a collective effort, especially when it comes to safety," he said, adding that with concerted effort, Thailand could regain the trust of tourists within a couple of months.