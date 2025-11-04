Thailand's tourism sector aims for 6.71 million foreign arrivals in final 2 months to hit 33.4 million target

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set a target of welcoming 6.71 million foreign tourists in the final two months of 2025 to reach its annual goal of 33.4 million visitors. This follows a 7.23% decline in foreign arrivals during the first 10 months of the year, with a total of 26,689,071 visitors. This resulted in a 4.53% drop in revenue from international markets, amounting to 1.23 trillion baht.

The top 10 foreign markets for visitors to Thailand in the first 10 months of 2025 are:

Malaysia - 3,856,816 visitors China - 3,774,771 visitors India - 1,984,859 visitors Russia - 1,418,101 visitors South Korea - 1,274,415 visitors Japan - 877,574 visitors United Kingdom - 836,907 visitors United States - 830,539 visitors Taiwan - 822,519 visitors Singapore - 763,470 visitors

In October 2025, Thailand welcomed 2,573,743 foreign visitors, a 3.94% decline compared to the same month in the previous year. The top 10 markets in October were: