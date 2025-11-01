TAT welcomes Centrum Air’s inaugural Tashkent–Phuket flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air, operating route C6529 from Tashkent to Phuket on October 31, 2025. The flight, with a capacity of 186 seats, achieved a 95 per cent load factor and arrived at Phuket International Airport at 2.10 pm.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT Regional Director for the Americas, Middle East and Africa; Kanchana Sing-udom, Director of TAT Moscow Office; and Siriwan Seeharach, Director of TAT Phuket Office, together with representatives from Phuket International Airport, who greeted arriving passengers warmly.

Several top Uzbek influencers joined the flight to explore tourist attractions in Phuket and surrounding areas from October 31 to November 7, 2025. Their seven-day trip will showcase Thailand’s full tourism experience – nature, culture and local lifestyle – to inspire travellers from Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian market to visit Thailand.

Santi described the occasion as a success of TAT’s “Airline Focus” strategy, which aims to increase flights and airline seating capacity to Thailand. Centrum Air, a private Uzbek carrier offering both charter and scheduled flights, focuses on connecting Central Asian routes with international destinations. Thailand is positioned as a regional hub to cater to the growing demand from Uzbek and Central Asian travellers.