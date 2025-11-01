TAT targets 8.45 million European visitors through airline deals and soft power strategy



Promoting soft power and cultural respect

Beyond connectivity, TAT is leveraging soft power and niche marketing, highlighting Muay Thai, which has become increasingly popular in Poland and Eastern Europe. TAT is also collaborating with Thai embassies to promote cultural engagement through events such as Thai Festivals.

In response to cultural misunderstandings in certain markets, notably Israel, where visitors see Thailand as a “second home” but some groups show limited cultural awareness, TAT has developed a Do’s & Don’ts guide with airlines to educate visitors on Thai customs and etiquette.

TAT’s multi-pronged approach — combining aviation, culture, and sustainability — aims to strengthen Thailand’s position as Europe’s preferred long-haul destination for 2025 and beyond.



Targeting 870,000 Eastern European tourists with new charter flights

Chonlada Sitthiwan, Director of the TAT Prague Office, which oversees the Eastern European market, said the TAT has set a goal of attracting 870,900 visitors from the region in 2025 — a 17% increase from the previous year. Between January 1 and September 14, 2025, Thailand welcomed 331,322 Eastern European tourists, a 24% rise year-on-year.

Poland remains the region’s fastest-growing source market, with 142,912 visitors, up 30.95% from last year. It is also the strongest economy in the European Union, with GDP growth of +3.2% in 2025. Over the past decade, Poland has positioned itself as a manufacturing hub, particularly in electric vehicles, with recent minimum wage hikes boosting consumer spending power. TAT has capitalised on this by launching roadshows and promotional campaigns across Poland.

Polish tourists typically travel during the winter season, staying an average of 14 days and spending about 68,000 baht per trip. Families often prefer all-inclusive packages, and Thailand continues to be ranked No.1 among exotic destinations, with Muay Thai and Thai cuisine remaining highly popular after ten years of market cultivation.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, Ukrainian arrivals continue to grow, with 33,491 visitors to Thailand so far this year — up 13.69%, and projected to reach 50,000 by year-end. Eastern Europeans maintain a positive and friendly perception of Thailand, viewing Thais as welcoming and hospitable.

One major challenge for the region is the lack of direct flights to Thailand, with around 80% of travellers connecting via hubs such as Dubai, Turkey, Vienna, or Frankfurt. Aircraft shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic have also limited new routes.

To address this, TAT has supported charter flight operations from Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia to Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi, in partnership with Poland’s Rainbow Tours, adding 7,000 extra seats and extending services until April 2026, covering the Songkran holiday season.

This year, two new charter routes were launched: Poznań–Bangkok and Katowice–Phuket. Eastern European charter flights to Thailand now total around 70,000 seats, representing a 35% increase to Bangkok and 48% to Phuket.

For markets such as Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria, TAT will focus on joint sales campaigns with travel agents and consumer engagement via social media and influencers. Key target groups include families, golfers, and divers, with new campaigns promoting destinations like Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the TAT Prague Office, the agency plans to host a “Thai Street Fest” in summer 2026 (around August) to raise awareness of Thai culture — with a strong focus on Thai cuisine, which remains a favourite among local audiences.



Eying one million Southern European visitors across seven key markets

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the TAT Rome Office, revealed that the office oversees seven Southern European markets — Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus — all showing strong growth momentum. TAT expects combined arrivals from these markets to reach one million visitors in 2025, driven by rising numbers from Spain, Italy, and Israel.

A core strategy, “Airline Focus,” aims to attract more carriers to operate routes to Thailand. For example, in Spain, Iberojet has expanded its direct Madrid–Bangkok service from one to two flights per week. Spanish travellers often continue their journeys to Krabi or northern Thailand, and TAT is developing new itineraries in southern provinces such as Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.

In Israel, Arkia Airlines will launch Tel Aviv–Bangkok flights on 25 November. Meanwhile, in Italy, alongside ITA Airways’ Thailand service, TAT is collaborating with Muay Thai gyms to promote “Spirit of Thailand Fight” training packages, allowing winners to compete at Rajadamnern or Lumpinee Stadium — a dream for many enthusiasts.

Turkey is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets, up 23% in the first eight months of 2025. Turkish Airlines operates 17 flights per week to Bangkok and three to Phuket, with an impressive 90% load factor, while Thai Airways has also introduced new routes to Turkey. Visa-free entry further boosts potential. TAT targets 120,000 Turkish visitors by the end of 2025, focusing on the high-end segment.

TAT is also targeting niche segments such as sports tourism, promoting Thailand among football, golf, volleyball, Muay Thai, and marathon enthusiasts to expand media exposure and interest.

In addition, TAT is strengthening LGBT marketing, positioning Thailand as a friendly destination for this group, particularly in Israel, Spain, and Italy, where the community is vibrant and well-travelled.

The agency is also tapping into the digital nomad and start-up market, highlighting destinations such as Koh Phangan, especially popular among Israeli visitors for its reliable Wi-Fi and co-working spaces. TAT plans to extend this concept to other provinces and develop value-added wellness services — such as detox and vitamin therapy (non-medical packages) — in cooperation with tour operators to encourage higher spending.

These strategies are part of TAT’s broader effort to reinforce European markets as Thailand’s primary tourism driver, maintaining growth momentum despite a slowdown in short-haul markets.