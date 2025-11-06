TAT showcases Thai wellness tourism at World Travel Market 2025 in London

Arkia Israeli Airlines will operate a Tel Aviv–Bangkok service twice weekly beginning November 26 2025, while Air France will fly from Paris to Phuket three times a week from November 28 2025. Virgin Atlantic is also preparing to launch its London–Phuket direct route in October 2026.

From the Middle East, Etihad Airways has opened new connections to Thailand’s regional airports, with Abu Dhabi–Krabi operating daily from October 9 2025 and Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai four times a week from November 4 2025, expanding European and Gulf access to southern and northern Thailand.

According to TAT, the agency has been actively working with European and Middle Eastern carriers to increase long-haul services to regional airports such as Krabi, Chiang Mai, and U-Tapao, creating new gateways beyond the traditional Phuket hub.

“Krabi Airport still has 30–40% of its flight slot capacity available and is set to become a new gateway to the Andaman coast,” TAT noted, adding that the agency aims to diversify international arrivals to strengthen tourism opportunities across the country.

TAT targets ‘Million Markets’ as long-haul arrivals surge in 2025

TAT has set its sights on four long-haul markets expected to surpass one million visitors each in 2025: the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, as part of its strategy to balance inbound tourism growth and reduce reliance on short-haul markets.

From January 1 to October 21, 2025, arrivals from all four markets have shown strong momentum:

United States: 799,000 visitors (+5.14%)

United Kingdom: 807,000 visitors (+13.19%)

Germany: 704,000 visitors (+11.49%)

France: 633,000 visitors (+15.48%)

TAT noted that while revenues from long-haul and “Million Market” segments may not yet offset short-haul declines, these markets show “robust growth in both arrivals and spending,” driven by new flight routes and continuous overseas marketing efforts. The agency believes this diversification will help build a more sustainable market balance in the long term.

UK remains top performer among long-haul markets

The United Kingdom remains one of Thailand’s strongest long-haul markets, ranking among the top ten source countries. Between January 1 and October 31, 2025, UK arrivals reached 837,000, and are projected to exceed 1.13 million by year-end, a 17% increase from 2024.

British tourists spend an average of 62,138 baht per trip, generating around 70.4 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 17% year on year.

TAT said it is pursuing an aggressive marketing campaign focused on the UK’s high-potential traveller segments, including responsible travellers, luxury holidaymakers, wellness enthusiasts, and celebration travellers, to expand the premium market base. The campaign also promotes health and wellness tourism alongside sustainable tourism standards, ensuring experiences that match visitors’ lifestyles and values.

Wellness tourism drives high-value growth

TAT identifies health and wellness tourism as a high-value segment, with travellers spending an average of 100,259 baht per trip, especially those from the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.

In 2025, TAT will host the Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet, offering Thai businesses a platform to connect with international buyers. In 2026, the focus will shift toward premium holistic wellness experiences, leveraging Thailand’s world-class medical and wellness infrastructure, including JCI-accredited hospitals.

Wellness destinations to be promoted include Pattaya, Hua Hin, and Krabi, which are being positioned as key hubs for health and well-being tourism.