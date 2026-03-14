Seven arrested over 423-M.-yen robbery in Tokyo

Koike and Kano, who drove the getaway vehicle and the vehicle the suspects switched to, respectively, are believed to have directed the crime, while Ito and two others committed the robbery. The remaining two, including Fukuhara, are suspected of having procured the vehicles.



The Haneda incident occurred in the small hours on Jan. 30. A group of four in a car approached a man and three others carrying cash, and assaulted them, such as by using spray. The group fled without stealing anything.



Two of the four victims were later robbed of about 51 million yen in Hong Kong. One of them was arrested by Hong Kong police along with other individuals and later indicted.



The victims of the Taito Ward and Haneda cases told police that they were transporting cash obtained partly through gold trade to Hong Kong to exchange the money, according to investigative sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]