German captain arrested in Phuket over alleged unlicensed luxury yacht tour

A German captain has been arrested on board a luxury sailing yacht in Phuket after authorities uncovered what they described as an illegal tour operation offering high-priced multi-day packages in the Andaman Sea. Investigators said the packages had been advertised widely online and sold to foreign tourists for six-figure sums per person.

The arrest was carried out at about 5pm on March 12, 2026, by officers from Phuket Marine Police, Phuket Tourist Police and the Department of Tourism. Authorities said the operation followed more than five months of surveillance and evidence-gathering into suspected unlicensed tourism activities.





According to investigators, a group of foreigners, including German nationals, had allegedly been organising marine tour packages in the Andaman Sea by using a yacht charter company as a front. In reality, officials said, the operation was selling tourism packages through a website to German travellers, charging fees in the hundreds of thousands of baht per person.

Officers later inspected waters off Phuket and found a suspicious luxury sailing yacht. On board, they found a German man acting as captain. A preliminary check found that the vessel belonged to a company registered as a yacht rental business, but investigators alleged that it had instead been used to run unlicensed tour packages for foreign tourists. Six German tourists were found on board the yacht.