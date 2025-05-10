Thailand Launches Major Blitz on Illegal Tour Operators and Guides

The Thai government is stepping up its efforts to clamp down on illegal tour operators and unlicensed guides across the country.
A new "Joint Operations Centre" has been established by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, working alongside five key agencies, to tackle the persistent issues of nominee-run tour businesses and rogue guides.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan announced on Saturday that this concerted effort will involve rigorous inspections of tour companies and guides at prominent tourist hotspots nationwide.
The authorities are committed to strict enforcement of the law to raise standards and improve safety within Thailand's tourism sector. Between October 2024 and March 2025, random checks were carried out on 940 tour companies and 338 guides.
Offences discovered among tour companies included operating without the necessary permits, failing to display licences, and neglecting to provide tourist insurance.
Unlicensed guides were found to be operating without authorisation and not displaying work orders. Unlicensed tour operators face fines of up to 500,000 baht, a maximum of two years in prison, or both.
Individuals acting as tour guides without the required licence could face fines of up to 100,000 baht, a jail term of up to one year, or both.
Furthermore, all tour advertisements, regardless of how they are presented, must clearly show the operator's licence number, name, and address for the benefit of tourists, and only properly licensed guides are permitted to lead tours.
"The government wishes to make it clear that it is determined to elevate the standards of Thai tourism to ensure confidence for both domestic and international visitors," stated Sasikarn. "This strict and ongoing campaign against illegal tour operations and guides is a vital part of our efforts to promote sustainable tourism and safeguard Thailand's good reputation on the world stage. We urge the public to assist us by reporting any information regarding suspicious tour companies and guides via the Department of Tourism's Facebook page, or by email to [email protected] and [email protected]."