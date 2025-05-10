Thailand Launches Major Blitz on Illegal Tour Operators and Guides

The Thai government is stepping up its efforts to clamp down on illegal tour operators and unlicensed guides across the country.

A new "Joint Operations Centre" has been established by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, working alongside five key agencies, to tackle the persistent issues of nominee-run tour businesses and rogue guides.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan announced on Saturday that this concerted effort will involve rigorous inspections of tour companies and guides at prominent tourist hotspots nationwide.

The authorities are committed to strict enforcement of the law to raise standards and improve safety within Thailand's tourism sector. Between October 2024 and March 2025, random checks were carried out on 940 tour companies and 338 guides.

