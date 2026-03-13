Middle East crisis deepens as Trump, Netanyahu threaten Iran’s leader

Iran retaliates, shuts Strait of Hormuz and shakes the global economy

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, made his first public statement on March 12 by calling for the closure of all US military bases in the region and declaring that the Strait of Hormuz would remain shut indefinitely in revenge for his father and those killed in enemy attacks, particularly an attack on a school in the city of Minab that reportedly left 168 people dead.

The closure of the shipping route through which around 20% of the world’s oil is transported immediately sent Brent crude above US$100 a barrel, a rise of more than 9% in a single day. Analysts described it as the most severe shock to the energy market in a generation.

To help stabilise the market, the United States issued a temporary licence allowing certain countries to continue purchasing Russian oil until April 11.

At the same time, Trump challenged Iran to go ahead and close the strait, saying the United States was prepared to send escort vessels and had already destroyed almost all of Iran’s ships.

Operation ‘Epic Fury’ hits 6,000 targets and shakes underground nuclear sites

US Central Command (CENTCOM) released figures on strikes under Operation Epic Fury, saying more than 6,000 targets in Iran had already been destroyed, including 60 vessels and numerous missile launch bases.

The latest satellite imagery also showed extensive damage at the underground nuclear facility known as Taleghan 2 within the Parchin military complex, which is believed to have been hit by US 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, leaving three large craters.

At the same time, US intelligence assessments indicated that Iran’s ruling regime remained stable and continued to maintain firm control over society.

War spreads wider: espionage in Bahrain and casualties in Iraq

The conflict has expanded into neighbouring countries. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced the arrest of four spies who had allegedly photographed sensitive locations and sent coordinates to the IRGC through encrypted applications.

Bahrain’s air defence system has reportedly intercepted 112 missiles and 186 drones since late February.

There were also reports of foreign military casualties. One French soldier was killed in an attack in Erbil, Iraq, while a US KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq. The Islamic Resistance claimed it had shot the aircraft down in revenge for Iran’s leader, although CENTCOM said the incident was an accident and that rescue operations were under way.

Meanwhile, Qatar and the United Nations condemned Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon as a serious violation of humanitarian law.