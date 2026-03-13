Armed forces chiefs discuss Middle East situation as Navy tracks efforts to help three stranded Thai seafarers

The armed forces chiefs have held discussions on the Middle East conflict, as the Royal Thai Navy continues to coordinate assistance for three Thai crew members still stranded on the Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree following an attack near the Strait of Hormuz.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Friday, after meeting relatives of the crew, that the Navy is focusing on coordinating help for the three remaining Thai seafarers through naval diplomatic channels. He said there is no naval attaché office in the area, so the Navy is relying on the relationship between the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman.

He noted that the lead agency for assistance is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but the Navy will continue to support coordination efforts.

Parach said Thai authorities had previously warned relevant agencies—including government bodies such as the Energy Ministry and the private sector—that the Strait of Hormuz was a high-risk area amid rising tensions, and had advised caution.