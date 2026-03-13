Ferry fares on Don Sak-Koh Samui-Koh Phangan routes rise amid higher fuel costs

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026

Seatran Ferry will raise fares on its Don Sak-Koh Samui-Koh Phangan routes from March 14, citing higher global energy and fuel costs.

Seatran Ferry, an operator of international-standard ferry services for passengers and vehicles on the main Don Sak (Surat Thani)-Koh Samui and Koh Phangan routes, has announced an increase in ferry fares.

The company said the global energy and fuel situation had driven up oil prices, which are a key operating cost for its ferry services.

To ensure it can continue to accommodate passenger travel efficiently while maintaining uninterrupted operations, service standards and safety, the company said it had become necessary to adjust ferry fares within the framework set by the authorities to reflect higher fuel costs.

The new fares will take effect from March 14, 2026, until further notice.

The revised fares are as follows:

  • The Don Sak-Koh Samui-Don Sak route will increase from 170 baht to 180 baht per passenger ticket.
  • The Don Sak-Koh Phangan-Don Sak route will increase from 240 baht to 250 baht per passenger ticket.
