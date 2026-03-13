The Year of Raksasadevi: Songkran 2026 Prophecy Warns of Water Scarcity and Harvest Risks

The Ministry of Culture unveils the 2026 Songkran Goddess, Raksasadevi, whose prophecy predicts a dry year with insect outbreaks and limited rainfall.
As the Thai New Year approaches, the Brahmanical Astrology Division of the Royal Ceremonial Bureau and the Department of Cultural Promotion have officially unveiled the prophecy for Songkran 2026.
The Year of the Horse (Fire element) marks the transition into the Lesser Era 1388. According to the traditional solar calendar, the Maha Songkran day—the moment the sun enters Aries—falls on Tuesday, 14 April, at 10:34 am.
The 2026 Songkran Goddess: Raksasadevi
Each year is presided over by one of the seven daughters of King Kabilaprom. For 2026, the Goddess is Raksasadevi. Her iconography is steeped in traditional symbolism, painting a powerful celestial image:
Adornment: She wears a lotus flower behind her ear and is draped in agate jewellery.
Diet: Her prescribed "food" is blood, a traditional symbolic element in Thai astrology.
Weaponry: In her right hand, she wields a trident, and in her left, a bow.
Vahana: She makes her celestial entrance standing atop a Boar (Waraha), her designated animal vehicle.
Prophecies for Water and Harvest
The astrological forecasts for the coming year suggest a period of environmental and agricultural challenges. The "Rain Master" for 2026 is Thursday, which is predicted to command 500 showers of rain.
However, the distribution is heavily skewed away from the mainland: only 50 showers are destined for the human world, with the remainder falling over the oceans, the mythical Himmaphan forest, and the edge of the universe.
The Thanyahan (cereal/grain) index is rated as "Wibat" (Calamity/Ruined). This indicates that while rice crops will grow, they are likely to be plagued by Kimichat (weevils and insects), resulting in a harvest that is "half-gain, half-loss."
Furthermore, the water element index currently sits in the "Fire" sign (Techo), signalling a year of notably low rainfall and potential water shortages.
Auspicious and Inauspicious Days
For those looking to time their celebrations or new ventures, the new era officially begins on 16 April at 2:40 pm. The calendar for the year 1388 defines the following designations:
Monday: Thong Chai (Victory/Great Auspiciousness) and Lokawinat (World Ruin).
Saturday: Athipadi (Superiority/Authority).
Sunday: Ubat (Inauspicious/Calamity).
While these prophecies serve as a traditional cultural guide, they act as a timely reminder for farmers and authorities to prepare for a dry season, maintaining a vital link between ancient Thai belief and modern environmental awareness.