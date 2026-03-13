The Year of Raksasadevi: Songkran 2026 Prophecy Warns of Water Scarcity and Harvest Risks

The Ministry of Culture unveils the 2026 Songkran Goddess, Raksasadevi, whose prophecy predicts a dry year with insect outbreaks and limited rainfall.

As the Thai New Year approaches, the Brahmanical Astrology Division of the Royal Ceremonial Bureau and the Department of Cultural Promotion have officially unveiled the prophecy for Songkran 2026.

The Year of the Horse (Fire element) marks the transition into the Lesser Era 1388. According to the traditional solar calendar, the Maha Songkran day—the moment the sun enters Aries—falls on Tuesday, 14 April, at 10:34 am.

The 2026 Songkran Goddess: Raksasadevi

Each year is presided over by one of the seven daughters of King Kabilaprom. For 2026, the Goddess is Raksasadevi. Her iconography is steeped in traditional symbolism, painting a powerful celestial image:

Adornment: She wears a lotus flower behind her ear and is draped in agate jewellery.

Diet: Her prescribed "food" is blood, a traditional symbolic element in Thai astrology.

Weaponry: In her right hand, she wields a trident, and in her left, a bow.

Vahana: She makes her celestial entrance standing atop a Boar (Waraha), her designated animal vehicle.

