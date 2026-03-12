Thai Navy says Hormuz alerts began before attack on Thai cargo ship

The Royal Thai Navy on Thursday (March 12) released a timeline of its navigation risk assessments and maritime alerts for vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it had been monitoring the situation continuously and issuing warnings to the Thai shipping industry well before the latest attack on a Thai cargo ship.

The announcement came after the Thai-flagged MV Mayuree Naree was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (March 11), leaving 20 Thai crew members rescued and taken safely ashore in Oman, while three others remained missing.

Speaking at Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Rear Admiral Paratch Rattanachaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said the Navy had been providing updated information and alerts to Thai shipping operators in order to support voyage planning and improve the safety of vessels transiting the high-risk waterway.