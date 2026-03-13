Stagflation risks Thai economy, if Middle East tensions continue

Thailand could face stagflation if energy costs surge significantly and household purchasing power weakens rapidly, says Dr. Poonyawat Sreesing, Senior Economist of Economic Intelligence Centre, Siam Commercial Bank.

Amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East, where vessels and oil terminals have been hit by projectiles and drones, Poonyawat said the combination of surging oil prices and slower economic growth could push the Thai economy into a period of stagflation.

“Thailand is one of the countries that is quite sensitive to oil price shocks because we are net importers of oil and energy. Each year, we import oil and gas worth around 8% of Thailand’s GDP. When oil prices rise, the Thai economy is significantly affected through inflation and weakened purchasing power,” he noted.

Thailand currently imports around 50% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The government has also announced that the country has secured oil imports from other sources, including the United States and Malaysia, increasing reserves to cover 95 days of consumption.

As energy and energy-related products account for around 12% of the Consumer Price Index basket, the economist said Thailand will face significant pressure if diesel prices rise to 32 baht per litre from the current price cap of 30 baht.

