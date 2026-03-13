Thai navy chief dismisses US base rumours over U-tapao and Phangnga

Adm Pairote Fuangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, said on Friday (March 13) that progress was being made in efforts to assist the three crew members of the Mayuree Naree who remain stranded on board following the attack in the Strait of Hormuz area.

He said the Royal Thai Navy had been coordinating with the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman since the time of the incident in order to expedite assistance as fully as possible.

He added that it was fortunate that the Royal Thai Navy had previously had the opportunity to support the Royal Navy of Oman during a study visit on shipbuilding at Marsun shipyard in Thailand.

Other countries in the Middle East also had no issues with Thailand, while the navy had maintained good cooperation with several nations through meetings among friendly navies over the past year. This, he said, had helped facilitate coordination in assisting Thai nationals in this case.