Thai navy chief dismisses US base rumours over U-tapao and Phangnga

Adm Pairote Fuangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, said on Friday (March 13) that progress was being made in efforts to assist the three crew members of the Mayuree Naree who remain stranded on board following the attack in the Strait of Hormuz area.
He said the Royal Thai Navy had been coordinating with the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman since the time of the incident in order to expedite assistance as fully as possible.
He added that it was fortunate that the Royal Thai Navy had previously had the opportunity to support the Royal Navy of Oman during a study visit on shipbuilding at Marsun shipyard in Thailand.
Other countries in the Middle East also had no issues with Thailand, while the navy had maintained good cooperation with several nations through meetings among friendly navies over the past year. This, he said, had helped facilitate coordination in assisting Thai nationals in this case.
Addressing reports that the United States had asked to use U-tapao airport as a military base, Pairote said that, up to now, no such coordination or request had been made. He stressed that U-tapao airport has not normally been used as a military base for any country.
He said U-tapao airport is friendly with all countries, and that any nation arriving there may use the airport as a transit point to travel onward to other destinations or for overnight parking.
He stressed that this did not apply only to the United States, as other countries, including Japan and South Korea, also make use of the airport. He therefore reaffirmed that, at present, no country is using U-tapao airport as a base for tactical operations.
As for reports that the US had sought to use the naval base in Phangnga as its base, the navy chief said this was even less possible.
He noted that it is well known that the naval base in Phangnga is located in shallow waters, meaning large vessels cannot dock there. Even Royal Thai Navy ships require dredging of the channel in order to berth there.