Bangkok police arrest 93 Vietnamese over online gambling network worth 100m baht a day

Police from Makkasan Police Station in Bangkok have arrested 93 Vietnamese nationals at a condominium in the Asoke-Rama 9 area following a raid on an alleged online gambling operation believed to generate more than 100 million baht per day, according to investigators.

Officers said they received intelligence that an unusually large number of foreign nationals were staying in a condominium in the area and behaving suspiciously. Surveillance found the group—mostly young Vietnamese—moving in and out of a work area located in the condominium’s shared space on the first floor, operating in rotating shifts around the clock.

Police said the work area was screened off with opaque materials, preventing visibility from outside. Entry and exit were tightly controlled by security staff and a key-card system. Officers also observed large quantities of computers, laptops and mobile phones being brought in for use.

Investigators said the group also purchased large numbers of SIM cards from a convenience store inside the condominium, while cars and motorcycles routinely transported workers to accommodation elsewhere. Residents reportedly complained about disruption and raised security concerns.