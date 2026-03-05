Bangkok police arrest 93 Vietnamese over online gambling network worth 100m baht a day

Police from Makkasan Police Station in Bangkok have arrested 93 Vietnamese nationals at a condominium in the Asoke-Rama 9 area following a raid on an alleged online gambling operation believed to generate more than 100 million baht per day, according to investigators.
Officers said they received intelligence that an unusually large number of foreign nationals were staying in a condominium in the area and behaving suspiciously. Surveillance found the group—mostly young Vietnamese—moving in and out of a work area located in the condominium’s shared space on the first floor, operating in rotating shifts around the clock.
Police said the work area was screened off with opaque materials, preventing visibility from outside. Entry and exit were tightly controlled by security staff and a key-card system. Officers also observed large quantities of computers, laptops and mobile phones being brought in for use.
Investigators said the group also purchased large numbers of SIM cards from a convenience store inside the condominium, while cars and motorcycles routinely transported workers to accommodation elsewhere. Residents reportedly complained about disruption and raised security concerns.
After gathering evidence, police obtained a search warrant from the Phra Khanong Nuea District Court and launched a raid. Officers found large numbers of Vietnamese nationals seated at computers and mobile phones. Some attempted to flee, but all were detained.
Checks found computers open on Vietnamese-language online gambling websites offering multiple types of betting, including football betting, card games and other gambling games, including hi-lo.
Police said most customers were Vietnamese, with money transfers reportedly made through banks in Vietnam via mobile banking applications.
During initial questioning, suspects reportedly admitted they had been recruited to work in Thailand in a call-centre style operation and received training in Vietnam before travelling to Thailand in mid-February 2026. They said their roles varied, including customer contact, transaction account management, monitoring incoming and outgoing funds, and maintaining the gambling websites’ back-end systems.
Police said the workers were paid about 30,000 baht a month, transferred into bank accounts in Vietnam. They worked eight-hour shifts in three rotations to cover 24 hours.
Investigators also said they found communications linking the operation to controllers in Vietnam, with instructions allegedly coming from a leader based overseas. Police estimated the platform handled cashflow of more than 100 million baht per day.
All suspects were initially charged with involvement in an illegal association and organising illegal online gambling. Police said they have seized evidence and handed the suspects to investigators for legal proceedings, while expanding the probe to identify those behind the network.